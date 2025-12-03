HPA Executive Director Phil Kubel Steps Down

BURBANK, Calif.—Hollywood Professionals Association Executive Director Phil Kubel has stepped down from the organization to pursue new opportunities, the group said.

“We thank him for his many contributions to HPA over the past six years,” HPA said in an email announcement sent by its board of directors.

HPA executives Joyce “JC” Cataldo and Alicia Rock will serve as interim executive directors while fulfilling their current duties, the group said. Cataldo is head of development and strategy, while Rock serves as director of operations and events.

The HPA is a trade organization serving individuals and companies that provide creative and technical expertise, support, tools and infrastructure for professional content creation, distribution and archive, the group said.

“Joyce and Alicia have been integral to HPA’s growth and are deeply committed to our mission,” the HPA board’s email said. “We’re in great hands with them at the helm.”

Kubel joined HPA as director in May of 2019, managing the group’s day-to-day business and supporting strategic planning, membership development and program development. He was promoted to executive director in 2022.

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Kubel worked in a number of production-related positions prior to joining HPA, including as vice president of postproduction for HRTV, a network specializing in horse racing and equestrian content. In 2015, he was named vice president and executive producer for Stromach Digital, where he oversaw the launch of XBTV, a multimedia horse racing product providing insight and analysis to bettors.

HPA said planning continues for its 2026 Tech Retreat, set for Feb. 15-19, 2026. “We’re excited to bring the community together again for a week of bold ideas, meaningful dialogue and powerful connection,” the HPA email said.