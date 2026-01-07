SDVI Names Simon Eldridge Chief Operating Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—SDVI, a cloud-native media supply chain platform provider, has tapped Simon Eldridge as chief operating officer, a new post overseeing all functions except for finance and accounting.

Eldridge, one of the company’s three co-founders, had been chief product officer and will continue to report to chairman and CEO Larry Kaplan. Succeeding Eldridge in the chief product officer role is Chris Brähler, formerly vice president of product.

“Simon has been an invaluable leader for the company since day one, and I am delighted to elevate his role to chief operating officer,” Kaplan said. “In this new role, he will focus on driving operational execution across all our key functions, including engineering, sales, marketing and customer success.”

With his promotion, Brähler will continue to drive SDVI’s product strategy and execution, the company said. He will continue to own the product road map and will work closely with customers and the company’s solutions team to define new product requirements, SDVI said.

“As I move into my new role, I’m excited to be able to promote Chris into the chief product officer position,” Eldridge said. “I’ve worked extremely closely with Chris for several years to make the Rally platform into the market leader it is today. I couldn’t imagine anyone more capable and deserving of taking the reins on this important position for the company.”

More information about SDVI and its Rally media supply chain management platform is available at the company’s website.