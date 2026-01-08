HPA Elects New Officers, Board Members for 2026

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Professional Association has announced several updates to its board of directors effective Jan. 1, including the election of Renard T. Jenkins as the organization’s president.

Jenkins was formerly vice president, co-chair of HPA’s ALL committee and former board liaison of its Young Entertainment Professionas (YEP) program. He is also the former president of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).

Tapped to serve as vice president is Craig German, the former HPA secretary. He will continue to serve as the board’s liaison to the YEP and ALL programs.

Rosanna Marino was elected to serve as the HPA board secretary. She will continue to serve as Program Committee co-chair and as board liaison for Women in Post (WIP), HPA said.

(Clockwise from l.): Renard T. Jenkins, Craig German, Rosanna Marino and Graylind Wherry (Image credit: HPA)

Graylind Wherry will continue in his role as the organization’s treasurer.

New board members are Chuck Parker of Sohonet, Morgan Prygrocki of Adobe and Susan Sachs. Pryrgrocki will also serve as board liaison to the YEP program.

“It is an honor to serve as president of the Hollywood Professional Association at a moment of profound transformation for our industry,” Jenkins said. “HPA stands at the intersection of artistry, technology, and leadership, and I deeply value the members and volunteers who make this community a trusted space for innovation and progress. As we move into the new year, I look forward to helping HPA further connect artists, technologists, and executives in a manner that creates new opportunities for collaboration, learning, and a shared vision as we shape the future of storytelling and media together.”

HPA’s past president, Kari Grubin, will step down from the presidency but continue to participate in the organization’s activities, including the planning of the 2026 HPA Tech Retreat.

“I am extremely proud of my years of involvement and of my accomplishments, especially in founding the Women in Post and Young Entertainment Professionals programs, which have helped foster new opportunities and leadership in our community,” she said.

For more on the HPA, its board of directors or its leadership, visit HPAonline.com.