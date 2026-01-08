FCC Sets Tentative Agenda for Jan. 29 Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has announced a tentative agenda for its Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29.

During the meeting, commissioners will vote on expanding unlicensed operations in the 6 GHz band, foreign ownership and other items.

Materials related to the items can be found here.

The FCC described the items that will be considered as follows:

Expanding Unlicensed Operations in the 6 GHz Band— The Commission will consider a Fourth Report and Order that would permit a new class of unlicensed 6-GHz devices—geofenced variable power (GVP) unlicensed devices—that operate outdoors at higher power. The commission will also consider a Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would allow for increased power for certain 6-GHz operations controlled by automated frequency coordination systems and extend low-power indoor operations to cruise ships. (ET Docket No. 18-295)

The Open Meeting is scheduled to start 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the FCC, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C.

Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live.