FIFA Strikes Content Deal with TikTok for 2026 World Cup

FIFA announced this week that it is partnering with one of the world’s most popular social media platforms to expand media access for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In the agreement, TikTok will become FIFA’s first-ever Preferred Platform, allowing it to offer more comprehensive World Cup coverage, including increased original content, while becoming the go-to place for fans and creators throughout the tournament, FIFA said. This first-of-its-kind Preferred Platform agreement builds on the partnership between FIFA and TikTok for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which resulted in tens of billions of views, according to FIFA.

Running until the end of 2026, the partnership also unlocks significant opportunities for official FIFA World Cup 2026 Media Partners on TikTok, including the ability to live-stream parts of matches, post more curated clips and access special content produced by FIFA for TikTok. Broadcasters will also be able to monetize their FIFA World Cup coverage through TikTok’s premium advertising solutions. In addition, TikTok will implement anti-piracy policies that support and protect FIFA’s intellectual property.

“FIFA’s goal is to share the exhilaration of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with as many fans as possible, and we can’t think of a better way to further that mission during the biggest event in sports history than to have TikTok as the tournament’s first Preferred Platform,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

The Preferred Platform partnership will be anchored by TikTok’s immersive FIFA World Cup 2026 hub, powered by TikTok GamePlan, which will enable fans to discover engaging content that brings the 48-team tournament to life alongside match ticket and viewing information, as well as participation incentives like custom stickers, filters and gamification features.

For the first time, FIFA and TikTok will build a “robust” creator program that will provide a select group of global TikTok creators with access to behind-the-scenes footage—such as press conferences and training sessions. Additionally, a wide group of creators will be allowed to use and co-create FIFA archival footage.