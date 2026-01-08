SMPTE Names Board Officers, Governors for 2026
Newly chosen officers will serve the organization through 2027
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has announced the board officers and regional governors who will serve terms with the industry group starting this month.
Elected as officers to the SMPTE board for a two-year term from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2028, are Chris Lapp, elected membership vice president, and Troy English, selected as finance vice president. Raymond Yeung, SMPTE’s standards vice president, was chosen to serve for another two-year term.
“SMPTE is an organization built on the generosity of its members,” SMPTE Executive Director Sally-Ann D’Amato said. “These officers have gone above and beyond for the Society. That’s why the membership trusts them with this important responsibility, and they are prepared to tackle it head-on. These next two years are looking bright for SMPTE because of the participation from our membership, and we thank every one of you.”
SMPTE also selected six regional governors for two-year terms running from 2026 to 2027. Re-elected as regional governors are:
- Canada Region Governor: Tony Meerakker, Meer Tech Systems
- USA Eastern Region Governor: Sara Seidel, Riedel Communications
- EMEA, Central and South America Region Governor: Dagmar Driesnack, Appear AS
Elected as new governors were:
- Asia-Pacific Region Governor: Paul Whybrow, Varda Creative Leadership
- USA Southern Region Governor: Andre Normil, FanDuel Sports Network
- USA: Western Region Governor Catherine Meininger, Portrait Displays
A full list of SMPTE’s board of governors and further information on the organzation are available at smpte.org.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.