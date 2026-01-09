CBS Stations Promotes Scott Warren to Regional President, GM of Northern California

CALIFORNIA—CBS Stations has promoted Scott Warren, president and general manager of CBS Bay Area, to regional president and general manager of Northern California, overseeing CBS Bay Area and CBS Sacramento.

In the expanded role, he will continue reporting to Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations and CBS News and Stations Digital. Deborah Collura, who has been president and general manager of CBS Sacramento since 2022, is leaving the company.

Warren, who has led CBS Bay Area for nearly four years, has helped drive significant innovation and growth, most notably through the CBS Stations industry-leading AR/VR technology initiative. In his expanded role, Warren will maintain leadership of CBS Bay Area while also guiding strategic and operational efforts at CBS Sacramento. His focus will include expanding technological capabilities and fostering greater collaboration across both stations.

“Since joining CBS Bay Area in 2022, Scott has implemented and led groundbreaking AR/VR technology initiatives across all CBS stations,” said Mitchell. “He is a forward-thinking innovator and a transformational leader. He is well positioned to guide our Northern California stations into the future while building upon the strong legacy that Deborah established.”

“I can’t wait to lean into the talented team at CBS Sacramento and help lead our Northern California stations as we continue to build on our community-focused journalism,” added Warren. “I look forward to seeing what we can all create together across Northern California, while building on the innovative ideas and storytelling strategies we already have in place.”

As a veteran multiplatform media executive with more than 25 years of experience in leading broadcast, streaming and digital news, Warren has overseen newsroom operations across several television news stations and has personally earned several Emmy Awards for his work in driving innovation in the media industry and launching impactful news content. Additionally, under his leadership at CBS Bay Area, the station received multiple accolades, including the Northern California Emmy Award for Station of the Year.