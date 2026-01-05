Qvest Names Thorsten Sauer as CEO

COLOGNE, Germany—Video systems integrator and consultancy Qvest Group has named Thorsten Sauer as CEO, effective Jan. 15.

Sauer, who succeeds Peter Nöthen, was most recently CEO of Pixel Power and vice president of media technology at its former parent company, Rohde & Schwarz. He will also be named CEO of RSBG Information Communications & Technologies, the majority shareholder in Qvest within the RSVG Group.

“Qvest has established itself as a trusted global partner for technology-driven transformation projects,” Sauer said. “Our next step is to bring the strengths of the individual group companies together even more consistently, enhance operational excellence and further improve profitability. I am very much looking forward to shaping this journey together with the leadership teams at Qvest.”

Sauer brings to Qvest more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in the information, communications and media technology sectors, Qvest said, with a strong track record in growth strategies, transformation initiatives, mergers and acquisitions and postmerger integration. “We are delighted that Thorsten Sauer, with his experience and knowledge, has been appointed to take over the management of Qvest,” RSBG SE CEO Markus Bohni said. “His strategic tasks will be to further integrate the group after years of international growth and to secure profitable growth.”

Sauer will continue to be supported by a pair of long-serving Qvest managing directors, Chief Financial Officer Christian Boris Hönig and Chief Technology Officer Thomas Müller. The three executives will form Qvest’s leadership team and steer its strategic development, the company said.

Former CEO Nöthen resigned from the company’s management board in the fourth quarter of 2025, Qvest said.