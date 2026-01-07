Globecast Promotes Chris Pulis to Group Chief Technology Officer

PARIS—Globecast, a provider of managed services to broadcast, media and entertainment companies, has named Chris Pulis as group chief technology officer.

In his new role, Pulis is tasked with overseeing Globecast’s global technology strategy and portfolio of technology investments, as well as driving innovation across infrastructure, engineering, operations, security and service solutions.

“Globecast is at a crucial moment as the industry continues its shift toward cloud-based, software-driven media services,” Pulis said. “Over the past several years, the focus has been on evolving our technology foundations to be more agile, secure and scalable, while continuing to deliver the reliability our customers expect. I’m excited to take on this role and work with teams across the business to further advance Globecast’s global technology strategy and support customers as they navigate their own digital transformation journeys.”

Pulis joined the company in May 2020 as chief technology officer of Globecast Americas, playing a key role in shaping the U.S.-based organization’s technical road map and overseeing operations, engineering, IT, security and facilities while managing its broadcast services portfolio to support growth and innovation, Globecast said.

While with Globecast Americas, Pulis led the design, construction and relocation of U.S. operations to a new facility in Westlake Village, Calif., Globecast said. That transition was a major milestone in Globecast’s shift from hardware-focused broadcast operations to flexible, virtualized and hybrid, cloud-based services, the company said.

Before joining Globecast, Pulis held senior technology and operations roles at ESPN and Deluxe Entertainment. He holds patents in content security devices and control systems.

“Chris has been instrumental in advancing Globecast’s technology vision over the past several years,” Globecast Group Chairman and CEO Philippe Bernard said. “His proven leadership, deep industry expertise and hands-on experience delivering complex transformation programs make him ideally suited to guide our global technology strategy as we continue to support customers through their own digital and cloud journeys.”