Broadcast Tech Pioneer Charlie Jablonski Has Died

Charlie Jablonski, a broadcast tech pioneer who helped shape the modern era of Olympics television coverage, died Oct. 25 at his home in Lake George N.Y., the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Monday. Jablonski, who was a 12-time recipient of the Sports Emmy Awards and an executive with NATAS, was 69. NATAS did not announce the cause of death.

Jablonski was with NBC Sports for 16 years and was managing director of Olympics Engineering starting at the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul. He eventually became Vice President of Engineering and Technology for the network and received 20 Sports Emmy nominations overall, including an Engineering Emmy for innovation for his work on the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. At the time of his death, he was an advisor and consultant on the Olympics for NBC.

Jablonski was most recently Vice Chair of the NATAS National Awards Committee and Chair Emeritus of the Technology & Engineering Awards Committee, of which he was chair from 1988-2011. He was also a past president of SMPTE from which he received the Presidential Proclamation Award in 2015.

“Anyone who worked alongside Charlie for as little as a single meeting was instantly familiar with his superior technical intellect, quick wit and skeptical humor,” NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “A legend in sports television, broadcast engineering and the leadership of our Academy, he dedicated countless hours to the integrity of the Emmy competitions, the advancement of our industry and the mentorship of those he championed.”

Daryl Jefferson, who heads up NBC’s Olympics broadcast tech team issued the following statement to Sports Video Group:

“Charlie’s uncanny technical acumen was not only relied upon by NBC but he was often called upon by the Organizing Committees and the Olympic Host Broadcaster in both the power design phase and execution,” says Jefferson. “Charlie loved the Olympics, he loved the technical complexity and challenge and he loved the unique camaraderie we feel in the Olympic trenches and he did it always with his wry sense of humor. Walking the hallways of the Milan, IBC will be a bit different without the constant presence of Charlie, but his wisdom and influence will no doubt continue to keep the engines running and the troops smiling.”

In a statement posted on Linkedin, Sally-Ann D'Amato, SMPTE's Executive Director called Jablonski "larger than life."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I've known him the entire 24 years I've been at SMPTE as the one through line of my career has been working with the Board. He was the Past President when I started and really the only one who remained a permanent fixture. Even during some times when various leaders would insist that only current Board members could attend the meetings, somehow those invites just snuck on through to his calendar (oops!).

"Because Charlie knew SMPTE and really cared," D'Aamato continued. "He knew about the worst of times and the best of times. He knew the history and that we had survived in the past and would do so again. He saw history repeat itself and was always there, listening quietly and then interjecting the voice of reason, experience, and smart-ass wit when necessary.

"I think often of one other Past President who, during a rough time at SMPTE told me that he didn't know what to do," she added. "'I knew I had to do something. But I didn't know what. So I did the only thing I could do. I called Charlie.' Because that's what you do. He was a mentor to so many SMPTE leaders, both Staff and Board. And I'm deeply saddened that we won't get to have those ultra candid talks about what is going on and what we can do. You all don't need me to tell you what a hole his loss leaves in the industry."

Jablonski is survived by his wife Ellen. There are no current details about a memorial service.