Index Exchange Launches Gracenote-Powered Show-Level Reporting with Spectrum Reach

TORONTO—The independent supply-side ad platform Index Exchange Inc. has announced new capabilities using Gracenote that enables show-level transparency, brand suitability and post-campaign reporting for advertisers using its platform.

Spectrum Reach is among the first media partners to adopt the solution, bringing premium streaming inventory to market with enriched contextual signals and program-level reporting, the platform said.

The new features build on a recently announced agreement between Index and Gracenote that introduced what Index is calling the industry’s first SSP integration with Gracenote IDs to support show-level transparency, brand suitability, and post-campaign reporting.

The new capabilities also mean that Index will provide buyers with a count of show-level impressions, giving brands a proof of purchase across their streaming investments on Spectrum Reach inventory transacted through Index, while ensuring that no user information is associated with the reporting.

“Marketers want deeper transparency and more actionable signals in streaming TV, and we are focused on making these capabilities simple to access through programmatic,” said James Wilhite, vice president of product at Index Exchange. “Offering Gracenote-powered show-level reporting today underscores our commitment to advancing measurement and bringing meaningful innovation to both buyers and publishers.”

Index explained that for buyers, the solution offers a streamlined way to access deeper visibility into where ads ran and how they performed across streaming TV.

Program-level reporting helps marketers evaluate adjacency, ensure brand suitability, and strengthen planning and optimization decisions, all without additional workflow complexity or reliance on segment-based activation. This level of transparency also enables marketers to understand the types of shows and content themes that perform well for their campaigns, informing future strategies even when they choose not to activate specific Gracenote segments.

For media owners, the capability introduces a scalable and privacy-safe method of bringing contextual data to programmatic marketplaces. Spectrum Reach’s early adoption demonstrates how media owners can use Gracenote metadata to differentiate streaming supply, improve transparency for media buyers, and retain full control over when and how program-level information is shared, the companies said.

“Gracenote and Index are working together to make content-based data more interoperable and practical for modern ad buying,” said Jake Richardson, vice president of partnerships at Gracenote. “Our content ID graph helps unlock a clearer view of program-level performance, and this new capability with Index supports stronger outcomes for both sides of the ecosystem.”

“The combination of transparency and high-quality, privacy-focused data are the foundation of smart media investments and help drive better decisions,” added Daniel Callahan, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Spectrum Reach. “Working with Index Exchange and Gracenote helps us provide advertisers with even more enriched streaming inventory in a way that benefits both advertisers and viewers.”