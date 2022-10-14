NAB Show NY: Vislink To Feature IP Connectivity, REMI Solutions

NEW YORK—Vislink will show its suite of IP connectivity and remote production solutions as well as present during the 2022 NAB Show New York , Oct. 17-20, at the Javits Center in New York City.

Featuring its all-IP, AI, 5G and REMI solutions for capture, production, distribution and monetization, Vislink also will offer its perspective during two panels when company CEO Mickey Miller participates in sessions devoted to content creation for multimedia audiences, Oct. 19 at 9-9:45 a.m., and how technologies are creating new opportunities to monetize content, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m.

Product innovations to be shown include the Vislink 5G 4Live end-to-end remote production system, designed to provide a premium-quality, uncontended 5G private network solution. The solution was engineered to be used at major events where live production organizations traditionally deploy COFDM systems, the company said.

Vislink 5G 4Live functions as a combined 5G network solution that integrates roaming camera 5G transmitters with a hybrid portable/private 5G network infrastructure. This provides production teams with a complete high-bandwidth, low-latency, uncontended 5G private network, it said.

Vislink 5G 4Live incorporates several best-of-breed technologies from Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint, which Vislink acquired in August 2021, in a completely integrated ecosystem, including the Vislink HCAM Module, the LinkMatrix system and device management control application and the Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink-Air 5G encoders, it said.

The company also will demonstrate its AI-powered system for live news and sports as well as REMI solutions that deliver all-IP streamlined workflows, increase viewer engagement and create higher returns, it said.

“We look forward to showing how our multi-platform streaming capabilities and engagement-building features allow new revenue streams to be realized from a wider range of events and at lower costs than previously attainable,” said Miller. “In addition to our presence on the exhibit floor, we are honored to be part of the educational sessions taking place at the show.”

Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint also will highlight SRT capabilities throughout the show.

See Vislink in NAB New York booth 1219.