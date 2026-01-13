Major League Volleyball Partners With LTN for Live Production, Distribution

COLUMBIA, Md.—Major League Volleyball (MLV) is partnering with LTN to power live video production and distribution for its most expansive broadcast schedule to date in 2026. With a record 50-match broadcast slate across major national networks, streaming services and local stations, the collaboration enables continued audience growth for MLV, providing fans with wider access to their favorite teams and high-quality live experiences on multiple viewing platforms.

After the unification of Major League Volleyball and Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) in 2025, MLV is continuing to elevate professional women’s volleyball in the United States. Now in its third season, the PVF saw broadcast coverage grow 350% after its most recent season.

LTN will again serve as MLV’s live production and distribution partner, powering the largest media rollout in league history through a suite of on-site and remote production, live event customization and intelligent video transport services.

"We’re kicking off a milestone season for MLV with new energy, closer fan connection and our widest broadcast coverage to date," said Rob Carolla, Vice President, Public & Media Relations at MLV. "LTN has been a vital part of our growth journey, advancing our production quality, working across any venue and enabling new graphics and viewing features to enhance the fan experience – all while simplifying customization and distribution for multiple rights partners."

MLV will harness a comprehensive range of LTN production and transport services, leveraging a multi-camera setup and remote transmission technologies while enabling fully centralized production from LTN’s Kansas City technical operations center (TOC). LTN manages all the complexities of live event production, from announcer integration to audio mixing, replay, custom graphics insertion and playout.

"We’re seeing huge growth in a new generation of dynamic, innovation-first sports leagues," said Bryan McGuirk, Chief Revenue Officer at LTN. "With rights models evolving and demand for live events surging, MLV is a standout example of how sports organizations can harness agile production models and purpose-built IP distribution to enhance reach and monetization."

Last year, LTN supported the league in delivering over 45 linear broadcast matches and 70 live digital events, including generating 4.7 million YouTube views, up 1 million year-over-year, and an All-Star Match with 455,000 viewers on CBS. As a start to the current season,

LTN also underpinned the annual MLV Draft of collegiate players, which was broadcast live on the Roku Sports Channel for the first time. The California-based studio production was managed remotely from LTN’s centralized production facility, seamlessly connecting distributed draft teams to participate with presenters in real-time from locations nationwide with ultra-low latency, IP-based video transmission.

MLV is leveraging innovative technologies, supported by LTN’s flexible video infrastructure and production expertise, to elevate fan engagement and enhance the depth of data for viewers. Its latest advances include:

An enhanced tracking system that delivers real-time ball tracking, improving officiating accuracy and powering advanced performance analytics – enabling teams and fans to better understand attacking patterns and player dynamics.

Displayed for the first time on opening weekend, viewers will see enhanced visuals including ball speed and jump height metrics on matches aired by CBS Sports, offering deeper insights into the athleticism of the game.

In another league-first, teams like the Indy Ignite will now air both home and away games in their local market outside of the national broadcast schedule, offering fans unrivaled access to their teams via local stations.

Alongside CBS Sports and the Roku Sports Channel, which aired opening weekend games, Jan. 9-11, MLV's media partners include ION – the national network from The E.W. Scripps Company with exclusive rights for the championship finals – and VICE, both new for 2026. The second MLV All-Star Match will air live on CBS and Paramount+, with all other matches available via MLV’s YouTube channel and team-led local market agreements.