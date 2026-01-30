Fox Sports Details FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Schedule

LOS ANGELES—Fox Sports, which has the U.S. English-language rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026, has announced that it will offer 340 hours of first-run programming between June 11 through July 19, a 100-hour increase over FIFA World Cup 2022, and a record 70-matches presented on Fox network television, more than double the matches in 2022.

Fox Sports' FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule is primed to take over summer airwaves with all 104 tournament matches airing live across Fox (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within Fox One's new, innovative World Cup viewing experience and the Fox Sports App.

Every match will be available in 4K on Fox One and most major Pay TV providers. Additionally, an unprecedented 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in primetime across Fox (21) and FS1(19).

"FIFA is putting on the biggest World Cup in history, and Fox Sports is living up to that standard," said Eric Shanks, CEO & executive producer, Fox Sports. "Our broadcast schedule affirms Fox is truly going to be America's home for the beautiful game over a span of 39 incredible days. We look forward to bringing the country together for its 250th birthday with all the world here for the greatest event on the planet."

More specifically, Fox's broadcast slate will be headlined by 40 Group Stage matches and 14 Round of 32 matches. Beginning on the Fourth of July with the Round of 16, every match through the end of the tournament airs on Fox, including eight Round of 16 matches, four Quarterfinal matches, two Semifinal matches, the third-place match and the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. An additional 32 Group Stage matches and two Round of 32 matches will air on FS1.

Appearing in their 12th FIFA World Cup, the USMNT will face three opponents out of Group D with all three matches airing on Fox.

For the first time ever, Tubi, Fox Corporation's ad-supported streaming service which reaches over 100 million monthly active users will simulcast live in 4K for free the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies and two matches: Mexico vs. South Africa on Thursday, June 11 and USMNT vs. Paraguay on Friday, June 12.

Additionally, one month ahead of kickoff, Tubi will launch FIFA World Cup Fox Hub on Sunday, May 10 as a destination for soccer fans featuring Fox Sports and FIFA programming around the games and athletes, in addition to original, exclusive and creator content from Tubi and the opening ceremonies and two matches listed above for the USMNT and Mexico. Tubi original content will include the docuseries "Destination World Cup 2026," which immerses fans into the lives of three standout players through the intensity of international duty, the weight of club expectations and the ongoing effort to stay grounded amid global scrutiny, with more titles to be announced.

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams competing across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.