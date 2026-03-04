FCC Adopts Consent Decree with Multimedia Holdings, Renews KNAZ License

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has entered into a Consent Decree with Multimedia Holdings Corporation, the licensee of full service television station KNAZ, in Flagstaff, Arizona and agreed to renew the station's license.

The Consent Decree resolves issues arising from the staff’s review of the Station’s pending license renewal application and the Video Bureau’s investigation relating to the Licensee’s compliance with sections 73.3526(e)(11)(i)-(ii) of the Commission’s rules (Rules), which require full service television stations to maintain an online public inspection file (OPIF) and place issues/programs lists and records concerning commercial limits during children’s programming into the Station’s OPIF at the required intervals.

More specifically, as part of the license renewal process for KNAZ, the company disclosed a number of late OPIF filings, notably late uploaded issues/programs lists and commercial limits certifications. The licensee also disclosed late Children’s Television Programming Reports and political file documents.

As part of the Consent Degree, Multimedia Holdings agreed to make a voluntary contribution to the United States Treasury of $6,000 and the FCC agreed to renew the license for KNAZ for the full eight-year term. Multimedia Holdings did not admit to any wrongdoing.

The Consent Degree is available here.