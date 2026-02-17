Gray Signs Deal for Atlanta Braves Spring Training Games

(Image credit: Gray Television)

ATLANTA—The Atlanta Braves and Gray Media have announced an expanded spring training broadcast offering that will bring 15 spring training games to Gray local television stations in 26 markets throughout the Southeast.

Fans will also get to relive the 2021 championship season with a new 10-episode series titled Celebrating '21, which will air before select spring training matchups. The series will feature commentary from former Braves manager Brian Snitker and will be narrated by Braves announcer Ben Ingram.

“We are committed to making Braves baseball accessible to fans across Braves Country,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves president & CEO. “We saw an amazing response to our partnership with Gray Media last year, and expanding their Spring Training coverage this season is one of the ways we plan to bring fans closer to the action than ever before. We’re excited to have these 15 Braves spring training games available for free throughout the Southeast and look forward to continuing our partnership with Gray this season.”

“Gray Media is proud to partner with the Atlanta Braves to bring quality baseball programming to our viewers across Braves Country, free over-the-air across our portfolio of leading Southeastern television stations,” said Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman and co-CEO of Gray Media. “This partnership allows us to deliver engaging sports content that resonates with our local communities.”

2026 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule:

Sunday, Feb. 22, Braves vs. Minnesota at 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 24, Braves vs. Detroit at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 25, Braves vs. Pittsburgh at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26, Braves at New York Yankees at 1:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27, Braves vs. Boston at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1, Braves vs. Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4, Braves vs. Colombia at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 5, Braves vs. Toronto at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, Braves vs. Baltimore at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 12, Braves at Pittsburgh at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13, Braves vs. New York Yankees at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, Braves vs. Boston at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17, Braves at Boston at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, Braves at Boston at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, Braves at New York Yankees (Spring Breakout Game vs. Braves Prospects) at 6:30 p.m.