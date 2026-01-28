CBS Sports' AFC Championship Game Attracts 48.6 Million Viewers

CBS Sports scored the most watched post-season NFL game so far, with its coverage of the Patriots-Broncos matchup that attracted an average of 48.6 million viewers and a pearl of 57.8 million.

The game capped off CBS’s most-watched NFL season, where NFL ON CBS recorded the top two most-watched games of the season.

Overall, CBS Sports reported that it had its most-watched NFL season ever, averaging 23.094 million viewers across the regular season and postseason. Paramount+ also registered its most-streamed NFL season ever, though CBS did not provide specific numbers.