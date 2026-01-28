CBS Sports' AFC Championship Game Attracts 48.6 Million Viewers
The Patriots-Broncos game hit a peak of 57.8 million on CBS making it the most-watched game so far in the post-season
CBS Sports scored the most watched post-season NFL game so far, with its coverage of the Patriots-Broncos matchup that attracted an average of 48.6 million viewers and a pearl of 57.8 million.
The game capped off CBS’s most-watched NFL season, where NFL ON CBS recorded the top two most-watched games of the season.
The AFC Championship Game was the most-watched game of this year’s postseason on any network and averaged 48.618 million viewers, up +10% from last year’s comparable early game. Patriots-Broncos peaked at the game’s conclusion with nearly 58 million viewers (57.759).
During the season, the NFL ON CBS delivered the the top two most-watched games of the season on any network: Chiefs-Cowboys, on Thanksgiving, with 57.231 million viewers and the Patriots-Broncos, AFC Championship, with 48.618 million viewers.
Overall, CBS Sports reported that it had its most-watched NFL season ever, averaging 23.094 million viewers across the regular season and postseason. Paramount+ also registered its most-streamed NFL season ever, though CBS did not provide specific numbers.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.