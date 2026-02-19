Super Bowl Ratings Error: Revised Nielsen Data Shows 125.6 Million Viewers
The revision added 700,000 viewers to the total released on Feb. 10
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
NEW YORK—Nielsen has released revised Super Bowl LX viewership data, with the total rising to 125.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital and NFL+ on Sunday, February 8, according to Big Data + Panel measurement.
Nielsen said that the update was due to the fact that an unnamed "big data provider" did not properly collect data from its devices on February 8, which impacted the Big Data + Panel count.
The telecast on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital and NFL+ drew a combined average household rating of 39.7.
Nielsen initially reported 124.9 million average viewers. It did not report updates to the peak viewing numbers it initially released.
Updated data was provided after initial ratings were made public on February 10. Additional ratings updates from February 8 are also now available to Nielsen clients.
In 2023, Nielsen also updated its viewing figures for the Super Bowl. Fox revised viewing figures from 113 million to 115.1 million total viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming after it discovered that Nielsen had made encoding errors.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.