Dalet Names Gwen Braygreen as Executive VP and Chief Customer Officer

NEW YORK—Media technology and service provider Dalet has named Gwen Braygeen as executive vice president and chief customer officer, a new role tasked with strengthening the company’s end-to-end customer experience as it expands its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and introduces new AI-driven innovations.

She’ll lead Dalet’s global customer success and customer support organizations, the company said, and will be the executive owner of the complete customer life cycle that spans onboarding, adoption, value realization and expansion and renewal.

Braygreen joins Dalet from Akamai Technologies, where she oversaw the product management, engineering and enablement teams within the content delivery network provider’s customer services division.

“Dalet is committed to ensuring customers get the maximum value from their Dalet solutions, especially as we continue to introduce new innovations across our platform,” Stephen Garland, chief product and technology officer at Dalet, said. “Gwen will steward the execution and operational excellence needed to make every stage of the customer journey successful, from onboarding through long-term adoption and expansion.”

An industry veteran of more than 20 years, prior to Akamai, Braygreen was general manager of Bangalore operations at Aspect Software and senior VP of customer experience at Aspect Communications, where she led the global customer success and support organizations. Earlier in her career, Braygreen worked at the ABC television network in broadcast operations and engineering roles.

"The customer journey is a confidence lifecycle,” Braygreen said. “Trust is built or lost at key moments, from early expectation-setting through onboarding, day-to-day usage, and ultimately renewal. My focus is on ensuring Dalet delivers a consistent, accountable experience that enables customers to adopt new capabilities faster, realize value sooner and operate with confidence."

For more on Dalet, Braygreen and the company’s customer-centric strategy, visit Dalet’s website.