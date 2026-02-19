Signiant Announces Customer Advisory Board

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant has launched its Customer Advisory Board (CAB), bringing together a select group of customers to collaborate on product strategy, workflows and the evolving demands of media supply chains.

The Signiant Customer Advisory Board is designed to provide a structured, ongoing forum where the company’s customers operate at scale. The forum will allow them to share practical insight into these challenges and help guide how accelerated content flow is achieved across increasingly complex ecosystems, Signiant said.

The Customer Advisory Board creates a two-way exchange of insight. Participating customers gain early visibility into Signiant’s strategic direction, opportunities to explore new approaches to accelerating access and decision-making across their environments and the ability to learn from peers facing similar technical and operational pressures.

In parallel, Signiant benefits from direct, candid input from technical leaders and operations teams—insight that informs product innovation and long-term roadmap decisions.

“The Signiant Customer Advisory Board creates a structured forum where we can learn directly from the teams pushing our platform the hardest, while giving them confidence that their feedback is shaping how Signiant evolves as a long-term strategic partner,” said Sebastian Vos, CEO of Signiant.

More information is available on the company’s website .