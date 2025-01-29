Brightcove Launches AI Content Suite

BOSTON—Following a successful customer pilot program in 2024, Brightcove has officially launched its AI Content Suite. The suite features a range of artificial intelligence-powered tools designed to make video content more impactful, improve business productivity and make it easier for content creators to get more from their content and drive greater engagement across audiences.

The Brightcove AI Content Suite includes three AI-powered capabilities—content creation, metadata optimization and translation—which simplify video content production by automating the creation and optimization processes, the company said.

“The AI Content Suite is a force multiplier for anyone looking to expand the impact of their video content without increasing their workload,” Brightcove Chief Product Officer Scott Levine said. “Embedded within our video platform, the AI Content Suite easily and quickly enables a video creation multiplier effect without going to other tools and platforms. This allows our customers to maximize their content reach and engagement.”

Key features include:

Rapid, automated conversion of long-form content into engaging short-form clips, highlight reels and theme-based chapters to maximize reach across channels.

Conversion of horizontal video content into vertical formats to extend engagement with mobile viewers and across social platforms.

Enhanced discoverability through auto-generated metadata (including titles, tags and descriptions), ensuring audiences find and engage with relevant content.

Universal translation capabilities to dozens of languages to extend global reach and make content more accessible (coming soon).

In announcing the launch, the company stressed that the Brightcove AI Content Suite is part of its broader AI product strategy and roadmap. It was built in close collaboration with customers across various industries to create solutions that address their business needs, such as deepening audience engagement and improving efficiencies in creating, editing and distributing video content.

Brightcove also shared some initial customer reactions.

"The AI Content Suite transformed our clip and trailer production process. What used to take hours now takes minutes, allowing us to reduce costs and focus more on creativity and strategy,” said Remi Brunier, director of product and UX at STV, the most-watched peak-time channel in Scotland and home to some of the most popular shows on Scottish television. STV was one of the dozens of customers participating in Brightcove’s AI pilot program.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“By automating the creation of engaging, concise trailers for our content, we've scaled our production for a wider range of titles and significantly reduced costs,” Brunier added. “This shift has been critical for our business, allowing our team to focus on high-profile projects and enhance our presence on social media platforms.”

Looking forward, the company also said the Brightcove AI Suite will continue to launch new products based on customer feedback. These include the addition of text-to-video capabilities and AI-powered automated video interactivity, personalization, and recommendations to engage audiences and build loyalty.

For more information, visit Brightcove.com.