Wowza Expands Leadership Team

DENVER, Colo.—Hoping to build on the company’s recent growth, Wowza has announced three new executive hires to expand its leadership team.

The new hires include the addition of Michael Phillippi as chief technology officer (CTO), Mark Lockwood as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Matt Thompson as vice president of marketing. In early 2022 Wowza’s hired Erin Sawyer as chief financial officer.

Phillippi joins Wowza as CTO with more than 25 years of SaaS and infrastructure technology leadership experience. He will lead Wowza’s global engineering, having previously served as CTO of Canto and VP of Technology at Lyxt, Inc.

Lockwood, who brings more than 15 years of SaaS experience from ID.me and Logi Analytics, will oversee sales, marketing and customer success divisions as Wowza’s CRO.

Sawyer brings more than 15 years of strategic finance and accounting experience to Wowza as CFO, having previously served in senior finance roles at Emburse, Vertafore and Lexis Nexis.

Thompson will lead demand generation and marketing strategy as VP of Marketing, and joins Wowza from Soprano Design and AT&T.

The company noted that the expansion of the leadership team comes at a time of rapid growth for Wowza, which offers a live and video on demand (VOD) platform for more than 6,000 customers globally. In the past two years, the company has seen more than 50% compounded cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.

Wowza's high-availability video platform is currently used by such clients as NASA, SONY, Facebook, Jewelry TV, University of Oregon and thousands more globally.

Clearhaven Partners, a Boston-based software focused private equity investment firm, has supported Wowza in continued product and company investment since the firm’s initial investment in 2021.

“Wowza is a known innovator and pioneer in video. We believe that innovation is defined in many ways, not only in technology but also in the operational excellence to serve our customers and market,” said Dave Stubenvoll, CEO and co-founder of Wowza. “I’m thrilled to welcome Michael, Mark and Matt to our leadership team as well as Erin who joined earlier this year. The talent and experience of our expanded team reflects Wowza’s continued commitment to growth and innovation, and to the upholding standards of excellence in all that we do.”