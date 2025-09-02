Techex to Unveil Major tx darwin and tx.edge Upgrades at IBC2025

LONDON—Techex, a provider of live broadcast infrastructure solutions, will showcase expansive enhancements to tx darwin as well as new features for its tx.edge IP transport platform, at the 2025 IBC Show, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam.

These innovations streamline complex broadcast operations, accelerate deployment, and deliver new levels of resilience for moving live video content between ground and cloud the company said.

Techex has expanded its award-winning, modular, media processing framework, tx darwin, launching over 25 new modules since IBC 2024, with more than 60 modules now in production, empowering broadcasters to adapt, conform, monitor, protect and transform their high-value live content.

New for IBC:

Premium MPEG-4 AVC and JPEG XS codecs allow workflows to span the compressed and baseband domains, moving seamlessly between standards to suit different media flows and transport bandwidths.

tx darwin Blueprints enables sophisticated, hierarchical workflows to be designed once and deployed repeatedly. This simplifies complex workflows, increases efficiency and ensures design consistency, reducing the risk of errors.

Motion-compensated video standards conversion, developed with industry experts InSync, delivers a software-native solution that can be deployed on premise or in the cloud.

Dynamic HTML5 graphics and integrations enabling forensic watermarking introduces the ability to overlay high-quality, dynamic graphics and insert content traceability.

These latest features can be integrated into any tx darwin and will be demo-ed in the company’s stand and elsewhere on the show floor.

Techex has introduced SRT-protected JPEG XS TR-07 for its tx edge IP video transport platform, enabling compromise-free live sports production in the cloud. Performance optimizations deliver higher throughput on the same compute, while its SMPTE-compliant Trust Boundary functions as a secure media firewall ideal for handoff, scalable third-party delivery, and network translation.

At the show, Techex is collaborating with a select eco-system of technology partners, including TAG Video Systems, Nevion, Bridge Technologies, AWS and Google Cloud. Broadcasters, streaming platforms and rights-owners, such as DAZN and Paramount, are already benefiting from this integrated partnership approach, which results in faster deployment, enhanced flexibility, and reduced operational risk.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Broadcasters want speed, reliability and adaptability, and we’re delivering exactly that,” said Scott Kewley, CEO of Techex. “With tx darwin Blueprints, premium video compression, frame-rate conversion and graphics keying, not to mention powerful new capabilities in tx edge, we’re giving our customers the tools to deploy workflows faster, reduce risk, and adapt more easily to change.”

Techex will be in Stand 2.C46. Other locations to see Techex solutions in action include: