WISC-TV’s Scot Chastain to Lead Morgan Murphy’s New Marketing Team

MADISON, Wisc.—Morgan Murphy Media has named Scot Chastain, general manager of WISC-TV here, as vice president of its new Marketing and Creative Services team.

Chris Hussey, currently marketing and creative services director at WKBT-TV in La Crosse, Wisc., and Ross Lytle, creative services director at WISC-TV, Madison, were also named directors of MMM’s new marketing unit, reporting to Chastain.

The establishment of the Marketing and Creative Services division marks the first time Morgan Murphy has established a dedicated marketing organization to unify its branding efforts across all markets and deliver tailored local marketing solutions, the company said.

“With Scot’s expertise, he’s the perfect person to lead this initiative," Morgan Murphy President and CEO Brian Burns said. “His extensive experience and passion for marketing will be instrumental in shaping a group that drives innovation and meaningful results for the entire company. Alongside Chris and Ross, we have a strong leadership team ready to guide this transformation.”

Chastain will continue as WISC-TV general manager in addition to taking on his new corporate role, Morgan Murphy said.

“I am honored to take on this role, building on my experience at Morgan Murphy Media and throughout my career,” Chastain said. “With Chris and Ross joining me as directors, we are ready to create a collaborative and data-driven marketing organization that serves our local brands, advertisers, and audiences with excellence.”

WKBT’s Hussey brings extensive experience leading marketing, brand strategy and media placements in multiple TV markets to his new corporate role, Morgan Murphy said. He has a proven track record of growing audiences, driving year-over-year revenue growth and creating high-impact local and regional marketing campaigns, the company said, and brings expertise in multiplatform brand messaging, budget management, team leadership and community engagement to support the station group’s strategic marketing goals.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lytle of WISC-TV’s experience includes managing creative teams, developing data-driven growth strategies, leading community outreach initiatives and driving ratings and revenue increases, Morgan Murphy said. His collaborative approach with station leaders and focus on innovative marketing solutions will be instrumental in advancing the company’s commercial production and brand marketing efforts across its footprint, the station group said.