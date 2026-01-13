Techex Taps Tim Jackson for Senior U.S. Sales Role

LONDON—Techex, a provider of live video solutions over IP and cloud, has hired Tim Jackson as senior director of sales and business development for the Americas.

The 35-year media and entertainment industry veteran will be tasked with working closely with major U.S. media customers to support growth and expand Techex’s presence in the region, the company said.

Jackson, who had senior roles at Discovery, PanAmSat, Intelsat and Globecast, brings a strong record of building high-performing teams, developing strategic customer relationships and driving revenues across complex markets, Techex said.

As a member of its Americas sales team, Jackson will work closely with customers, partners and internal teams to help broadcasters, content owners, and service providers modernize live video workflows while maintaining reliability, performance and scalability, the company said. His appointment is effective immediately.