Pliant Names Adam Grede as Regional Sales Manager
Southern California-based sales executive will service clients on West Coast, across North America
AUBURN, Ala.—Pliant Technologies has named Adam Grede as regional sales manager, supporting all sales efforts for the professional wireless intercom solutions provider’s products to West Coast customers and across North America.
Grede, who will be based in Southern California, is a 20-year AV industry veeteran who most recently was national sales manager at SKB Cases, where he led nationwide sales initiatives and strengthened that company’s partnerships across the AV, MI and professional touring markets, Pliant said.
He’ll work with Matthew Lott, regional sales manager based in greater New York City, and Kathy Belcher, sales administrator based in Pliant’s Auburn, Ala., headquarters, to support customers across all regions.
“We are very excited to welcome Adam to the Pliant sales team,” Pliant Vice President of Global Sales Gary Rosen said. “His extensive experience in the industry, combined with his collaborative mindset and relationship-focused approach, makes him an excellent fit for Pliant as well as its customers. As demand for our wireless intercom solutions continues to grow, Adam’s expertise will play an important role in supporting our customers and partners.”
Prior to SKB, Grede worked for 14 years in the national sales division at Full Compass Systems, where he worked closely with integrators, end users and manufacturers to deliver tailored solutions, Pliant said.
Pliant said Grede is a seasoned professional who is passionate about building long-term relationships and developing strategies to drive sustainable growth.
“What motivates me most is collaboration,” Grede said. “I truly believe in the power of long-term relationships to create success for everyone involved. Pliant has built an outstanding reputation for innovation and customer support, and I’m excited to contribute my experience to help further strengthen the brand and support its continued growth.”
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
For more information about Pliant Technologies, visit its website.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.