Pliant Names Adam Grede as Regional Sales Manager

AUBURN, Ala.—Pliant Technologies has named Adam Grede as regional sales manager, supporting all sales efforts for the professional wireless intercom solutions provider’s products to West Coast customers and across North America.

Grede, who will be based in Southern California, is a 20-year AV industry veeteran who most recently was national sales manager at SKB Cases, where he led nationwide sales initiatives and strengthened that company’s partnerships across the AV, MI and professional touring markets, Pliant said.

He’ll work with Matthew Lott, regional sales manager based in greater New York City, and Kathy Belcher, sales administrator based in Pliant’s Auburn, Ala., headquarters, to support customers across all regions.

“We are very excited to welcome Adam to the Pliant sales team,” Pliant Vice President of Global Sales Gary Rosen said. “His extensive experience in the industry, combined with his collaborative mindset and relationship-focused approach, makes him an excellent fit for Pliant as well as its customers. As demand for our wireless intercom solutions continues to grow, Adam’s expertise will play an important role in supporting our customers and partners.”

Prior to SKB, Grede worked for 14 years in the national sales division at Full Compass Systems, where he worked closely with integrators, end users and manufacturers to deliver tailored solutions, Pliant said.

Pliant said Grede is a seasoned professional who is passionate about building long-term relationships and developing strategies to drive sustainable growth.

“What motivates me most is collaboration,” Grede said. “I truly believe in the power of long-term relationships to create success for everyone involved. Pliant has built an outstanding reputation for innovation and customer support, and I’m excited to contribute my experience to help further strengthen the brand and support its continued growth.”

