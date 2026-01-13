Madhavi Tadikonda Joins Scripps as Senior Director, Network Sales

NEW YORK—Madhavi Tadikonda has joined E.W. Scripps as senior director of network sales, tasked with spearheading advertising sales for its portfolio of networks across all platforms and brands.

A 25-year media veteran, she most recently was executive director and head of investment at global media agency EssenceMediacom, where she oversaw media investment and strategy partnerships with Coca-Cola, Adidas, Target, Airbnb, JPMorgan Chase, Indeed, Bayer, Ally Bank, Nationwide and American Airlines, Scripps said.

“Madhavi brings an outstanding reputation and a proven track record from the agency side, where she built and led investment teams, negotiated high-value partnerships and delivered growth for many of the world’s most recognizable brands,” said Tony Song, head of network and advanced media sales at Scripps, to whom Tadikonda will report. “Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the media landscape make her a valuable addition to Scripps’ sales organization. We could not be more thrilled to have her on board.”

Tadikonda, who will be nased in New York, has negotiated and overseen traditional and media investments for more than 100 brands across all platforms, including linear, CTV, sports, streaming and social, Scripps said. Prior to EssenceMediacom, she held senior roles at Havas Media Group and Canvas Worldwide. She started her career at Bates Worldwide and McCann Erickson, moving on to management positions with The Martin Agency and Initative, Scripps said.

“Scripps’ diverse portfolio, commitment to innovation and being a leader in women’s sports create incredible opportunities to deliver value for marketing partners,” Tadikonda said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive growth and elevate the company’s position in the marketplace.”

A graduate of the University of Miami, Tadikonda was recognized as U.S. Campaign’s Media Buyer of the Year in 2021, as a member of The Drum’s 2020 Who’s Who in Marketing and as a 4A’s Vanguard executive sponsor.