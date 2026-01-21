StreamGuys Bolsters Its Audio Advertising Ranks

BAYSIDE, Calif.—In a bid to bolster its audio advertising business, media content delivery provider StreamGuys has hired Dara Kalvort as vice president, digital sales and strategy, and has elevated Eduardo Martinez to executive vice president, technology.

In her new role, Kalvort will lead sales efforts for the StreamGuys Ad Network, growing the company’s digital audio revenue through relationships with agencies and brands. She’ll also work closely with publishers, advising on audio and podcast strategies including programmatic advertising, StreamGuys said. Kalvort comes from Spanish Broadcasting System, where she was corporate VP of digital sales and strategy, where she led all digital operations including digital and third-party platforms.

“I’m impressed with Dara’s forward-looking approach to measurement, targeting, and attribution. Paired with her background in the broadcast industry, she’s an asset for marketers and our network of publishers,” said Tim Labelle, executive VP of global sales at StreamGuys.

Before becoming corporate VP at SBS, Kalvort built SBS’s third-party digital division from scratch, StreamGuys said, helping generate nearly $1 million in revenue during its initial launch.

“StreamGuys sits at an exciting intersection of premium audio, technology, and data,” Kalvort said. “I build strong, consultative relationships with agencies and brands, give them relevant targeting and clearer measurement, and at the same time make sure publishers are getting more value for their inventory. There’s a huge opportunity here and I’m excited to lead it.”

Martinez, a veteran of almost two decades at StreamGuys, now joins the company’s executive team. Formerly VP of technology, in his new role he will mentor and guide the company’s technical operational teams and spearhead innovation in streaming and media services through strategic partnerships and key initiatives, StreamGuys said.

“Ed turns what is possible into reality,” Kiriki Delany, StreamGuys president and founder, said. “Ed’s vision and keen understanding of technology drive our solutions at StreamGuys. He skillfully listens to customers, anticipates what they need next, and translates that into powerful, reliable technology. We look forward to his expanded role across our company, setting the foundation and path for the future.”

Said Martinez: “Streaming is evolving fast, from ultra-low latency delivery to smarter ad targeting and accessibility. My focus is making sure StreamGuys stays ahead of those changes while keeping the reliability our customers depend on. After nearly 20 years here, I'm excited to mentor the next generation of engineers and keep pushing what's possible.”

StreamGuys, founded in 2000, is a provider of live and on-demand streaming, podcasting delivery and software-as-a-service (SaaS) toolsets for enterprise-level broadcast media organizations. Its clients include TV and radio broadcasters, podcasts, video and audio production companies, houses of worship, retail and hospitality businesses and live sports and concert venues, the company said.