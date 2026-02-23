Broadcasters Foundation of America Announces 2026 Honorees

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) announced today that it will honor Deborah Norville, Emmy-winning Broadcast Journalist Deborah Norville with the 2026 Chairman’s Award. The Chairman’s Award is bestowed on an individual in recognition of their contribution to the broadcast industry.

(Image credit: BFoA)

Norville leads the group of the 2026 recipients of the BFOA awards, which include Leadership Awards and the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. The awards—which honor some of the biggest names and most influential leaders in broadcasting—will be presented at the BFOA Annual Breakfast, Wednesday, April 22, at 7 am, in the Beethoven Room of The Encore Resort during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The 2026 Leadership Award honorees are:

Heather Cohen , President, The Weiss Agency

, President, The Weiss Agency April Carty-Sipp , Executive Vice President, Industry Affairs at NAB

, Executive Vice President, Industry Affairs at NAB Michael J. Hayes , President, Hearst Television

, President, Hearst Television Mike Hulvey , President & Chief Executive Officer, Radio Advertising Bureau

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Radio Advertising Bureau Chad Matthews , President, ABC-Owned Television Stations

, President, ABC-Owned Television Stations Alissa Pollack, Executive Vice President, Global Music Marketing, iHeart

The Leadership Awards are given annually in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at large.

John Catsimatidis, Owner & Chief Executive Officer, WABC Radio/Red Apple Media is the recipient of the 2026 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award is bestowed annually on an individual in broadcasting whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship.

The Broadcasters Foundation Annual Breakfast is complimentary to everyone in broadcasting, although registration is strictly required. To register, broadcast professionals may click here , call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org .