Pebble Adds Paul Nagle-Smith as VP of Customer Fulfillment
20-year Imagine Communications veteran will focus on customer relations, system delivery
EPSOM, England—Paul Nagle-Smith has joined broadcast automation and playout solutions provider Pebble as vice president of customer fulfillment, tasked with leading end-to-end project delivery and services, supporting consistent, reliable deployments for customers worldwide and long-term client success.
Nagle-Smith joined Pebble in December after a 20-year stint at Imagine Communications, where he held several senior roles, most recently as director of managed services.
“We recognised that we needed to place responsibility for every aspect of customer experience at the most senior level in our company,” Pebble CEO Peter Mayhead said. “Paul brings deep expertise in managed services and operational delivery. I'm excited to work with him as we continue to strengthen customer fulfilment and develop the services our customers value.”
Nagle-Smith brings to Pebble extensive experience in mission-critical technology, the company said, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud-based implementations, as well as a track record of building and developing high-performing, globally distributed engineering and analytical teams.
At Imagine, he worked closely with key technology suppliers including Amazon Web Services, Oracle and Datadog, Pebble said. He helped reduce incident resolution times and operational costs by introducing best practices in monitoring and data analytics, the company said, supporting long-term client success.
“Today’s media market is a very complex ecosystem,” Nagle-Smith said. “The interdependencies between media expectations and IT infrastructures demand an in-depth understanding of what is practical and how to deliver it effectively.
“Pebble has an outstanding track record in drawing on the latest and most appropriate innovations to deliver real value to its customers,” he added. “I am very excited to be a part of that journey.”
Away from the office, Nagle-Smith is a volunteer for FoodCycle, a group that supports community initiatives to reduce food waste and food poverty, the company said.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.