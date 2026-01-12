Andreas Eriksson to Helm Net Insight as CEO

STOCKHOLM—Net Insight, a provider of open video transport and media cloud technology to content providers, named Andreas Eriksson as its CEO, effective today.

Eriksson most recently was Net Insight’s chief commercial officer and succeeds the retiring Crister Fritzon.

Eriksson, who joined Net Insight a year ago, brings extensive international broadcast and media technology experience. He is the former CEO and head of sales at Telstra Broadcast Services and held senior leadership posts at Ericsson Broadcast and Media Services (now Red Bee Media) and with the Ericsson Group both in Sweden and internationally.

“In his role as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Andreas has demonstrated a deep commercial understanding of our business and our customers’ needs, as well as clear and trust-building leadership,” Net Insight Chair Anna Söderblom said. “The Board is confident that Andreas is the right person to drive Net Insight’s continued development together with our experienced management team and dedicated employees. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Crister for his significant contributions during his six years as CEO of the company.”

Born in 1975, Eriksson has Master of Science degrees in industrial and management engineering from Luleå University of Technology in Sweden and Hamburg University of Technology in Germany.

“Net Insight is a fantastic company, and I feel both proud and honored that the Board has entrusted me with leading the company into its next phase of development,” Eriksson said. “We have a strong history of innovation and delivering competitive solutions. We are now taking the next step by further developing and expanding our business within media transport and time synchronization. I look forward to driving this work together with a strong team.”

Net Insight will immediately begin the recruitment process for a new chief commercial officer, the company said. In the interim, EMEA sales organization head Nadia Kolli will be acting CCO.

Net Insight’s products include Nimbra, an Emmy Award-winning IP media delivery platform, and Zyntai, a time synchronization solution for 5G and other critical networks, the company said.