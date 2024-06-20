Lawo Elevates Jamie Dunn To Executive Board, Deputy CEO Role

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo has announced that Jamie Dunn is taking on additional responsibility as “Vorstand” (member of the executive board) and deputy CEO sharing in legal responsibility for the company.

Dunn joined Lawo in 2011. Since 2019, he held the position of chief commercial officer. The promotion means he assumes legal responsibility alongside CEO Philipp Lawo and Claus Gärtner, who joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO) and Vorstand last November.

“With Claudia Nowak's retirement in September of this year, it was important to bring a strong representation of the customer and market perspective to the Vorstand role,” said Gärtner.

Lawo’s management board consists of Dunn, Gärtner (CFO and Vorstand), Andreas Hilmer (chief marketing officer [CMO]), Christian Lukic (chief supply chain officer [CSCO]), Phil Myers (chief technology officer [CTO]), Ulrich Schnabl (chief operating officer [COO]) and Claudia Nowak (CFO and Vorstand), who will retire at the end of September 2024 and join the company’s supervisory board.

“It has been an incredible experience over the past 13 years to contribute to the strong growth and transformation of this market-leading company. During this time, our global brand has been a leading advocate for the industry’s shift to IP. The longevity of Lawo rests on many pillars, but talented and passionate people remain the key element to our continued success and loyal customer base,” said

Dunn.

“Innovation has always been at the core of our development philosophy, and the story of our media infrastructure solutions is resonating strongly in the marketplace, putting us in prime position to address the commercial and workflow challenges our customers face today. I am honored to continue to play a key leadership role and represent the company in the next chapter of Lawo’s growth and development.”

More information is available on the company’s website .