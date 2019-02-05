Lawo CEO Recovering From Stroke

RASTATT, Germany– Philipp Lawo, CEO of Lawo is recovering from a stroke that took place late last year, according to the company.

Philipp Lawo

“He participates in Lawo’s activities and its further development and he strongly confirms to continue Lawo’s further growth and its successful corporate strategy,” said Andreas Hilmer, Director Marketing & Communications for Lawo. “However, for his recovery Philipp Lawo will take the necessary time.”

In his absence and on Philipp’s request, Lawo’s Supervisory Board appointed longtime Authorized Officer Claudia Nowak as additional Director to the Executive Board effective April 1, 2019. Nowak has been responsible for Lawo’s finance and administration departments for more than 30 years and has been instrumental in shaping the company's success. In addition, the management of the company, as before, will be performed jointly by the Extended Executive Board.

“For the time of his absence, Philipp’s responsibilities as Lawo’s ultimate representative towards our customers and our markets will be taken over with immediate effect by our Global Head of Sales, Jamie Dunn”, adds Hilmer.

The German-based pioneer of IP video, audio, control and monitoring solutions reported that 2018 was a “record-breaking” year for the company’s bottom line.

Last year represented “an all-time high in revenue and the highest order back-log in the company’s history,” said Jamie Dunn, Lawo’s Global Head of Sales. “We continued to grow in revenue across all product lines and successfully delivered several large-scale projects such as Plazamedia or NEP Australia, which is considered by many as the global benchmark in IP infrastructure. Over the last two years we achieved a triple-figure growth rate in our IP video business and are proud to be recognized as one of the major players in video.

“We continue to execute on our growth strategy with one of the next major steps in the company’s development being the UK office opening later this year,” Dunn added.