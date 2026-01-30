PBS Promotes Scott Nourse to Chief Technology Officer

ARLINGTON, Va.—Scott Nourse has been named chief technology officer at PBS, tasked with leading the public TV network’s technology strategy and operations and with overseeing the teams and platforms powering digital services, infrastructure and innovation.

A 15-year PBS veteran, he’ll be responsible for advancing the network’s technology vision, strenthening reliability and security and ensuring alignment with the group’s mission, PBS said. “Scott is a proven technology leader who will help PBS and its member stations remain a hub for innovators who find fresh ways to serve audiences content that entertains and inspires them,” PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger said. “His leadership will be instrumental as PBS continues to evolve its digital platforms, support system leaders, and deliver for audiences nationwide.”

Before PBS, Nourse led product operations for Sony Pictures Interactive. He also worked for many years at digital ad agencies, managing creative services for such clients as Visa USA, TNT, AMC and the U.S. Postal Service.

“I’m honored to take on this role at a pivotal moment for public media,” Nourse said. “As audiences’ viewing habits continue to evolve, technology is essential to ensuring PBS remains accessible, resilient, and trusted. I look forward to partnering across PBS to build and sustain the platforms and services our stations rely on to serve audiences wherever they watch.”