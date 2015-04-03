ASG Names Jody Boatwright VP for Managed Services

EMERYVILLE, CALIF. – Advanced Systems Group, a data, video, audio and film integration firm, has announced Jody Boatwright as its new vice president for managed services, effective as of Feb. 25. Boatwright will be responsible for assembling and managing on-site teams.

Boatwright joins ASG after eight years with partner company Thresher Communication & Productivity in various positions, including vice president of operations, director of infrastructure and operations and as an AV construction manager.