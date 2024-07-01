NBC to Air Record Amount of Live Paris Olympics Coverage

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal has released its detailed plans for coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on its various networks and digital platforms, with NBC and Peacock leading the coverage and NBC airing more live coverage than any previous Olympics.

Key highlights of the coverage include more live coverage on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics, three hours of coverage in prime time on NBC and streaming coverage of all sports and events on NBCU’s streaming service Peacock.

In addition parent company Comcast will be offering simulcast 4K feed of the coverage on the USA Network to Xfinity subscribers and NBCU will be providing a record amount of Spanish-language coverage.

Other key highlights include:

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Record amounts of live coverage of basketball, gymnastics, swimming and other sports will be available.

Primetime in Paris: NBCUniversal is re-imagining its Olympic primetime coverage for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and renaming its signature show, Primetime in Paris, which will deliver enhanced storytelling and bring viewers closer to the Olympics than ever before every single night on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will be the U.S. streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first, the service will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; original programming; and more.

Peacock’s viewing experience for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will introduce industry-first interactive features that help fans navigate more than 5,000 hours of live coverage throughout the Games, including all 329 medal events.

Peacock Live Actions: a new interactive tool that lets fans choose their own viewing journey during live and primetime coverage, and follow the events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock Discovery Multiview: With up to 40 live events happening simultaneously, Peacock Discovery Multiview will offer an industry-first, enhanced four-view experience that helps users navigate to the most important events, with real-time on-screen descriptions from NBCU’s Olympic experts informing viewers about what is at stake, such as a medal event, an elimination risk or a first-time Olympian.

Olympic Hub: Peacock will provide fans with an intuitive, easy-to-navigate Olympics destination that will allow every kind of fan – both avid and casual – to view the Olympic Games in the way that best fits their interests or timetable, including a spotlight of the biggest live events prominently displayed at the top of the screen when fans enter the Olympics hub, browse by sport and search by athlete features, an interactive schedule, medal standings, catch up with key plays, and more.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson: Commentary series hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, bringing their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics’ best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.

Watch with Alex Cooper: Alex Cooper, the multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.

Gold Zone: The whip-around show will stream for the first time live on Peacock during NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. With hosts Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10. With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympic Games, Gold Zone will present viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time. Gold Zone’s daily offering will provide viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.

Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock: Peacock is harnessing A.I. technology to present “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock,” a first-of-its-kind, personalized experience complementing NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

USA Network, E!, CNBC, and GOLF Channel will present live action and programming throughout the Olympics, featuring qualifying and medal rounds.

USA Network will be the primary home for U.S. team sports and longform content such as swimming heats, track and field, soccer, basketball and 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, rugby, cycling, volleyball, water polo, and more.

CNBC will feature boxing, cycling, rugby, skateboarding, and more. On July 27, CNBC will present live coverage of the first gold medal event of the 2024 Paris Olympics with the shooting mixed team air rifle final at 5 a.m. ET.

E! will feature coverage of track & field, gymnastics, canoeing, diving, equestrian, artistic swimming, breaking, fencing, water polo, and more.

GOLF Channel will show the live golf competitions throughout the Paris Olympics from Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. The Team USA men’s team features World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Tokyo Olympian Collin Morikawa in Paris. The women’s team consists of World No. 1 and Tokyo gold medalist Nelly Korda, World No. 2 Lilia Vu, and World No. 9 Rose Zhang. Men’s coverage tees off on GOLF Channel on Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET, with the women beginning on Aug. 7 at 3 a.m. ET.

Marking 20 years of Olympic coverage on Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the Olympic Games in the U.S., the network will present the most extensive Olympic coverage in Spanish-language media history with more programming hours than ever before across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Telemundo and Universo will present more than 315 hours of live competitions and daily recap specials. On most days, the network will offer at least 6 hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games and up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days. In addition, Telemundo will present a two-hour recap show highlighting the best Olympic stories of the day, every weekday at 12 a.m. ET beginning Friday, July 26 through Sunday, August 11.

For the first time, the network will offer coverage of the Opening Ceremony live on Telemundo on July 26 starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Peacock will livestream all Telemundo and Universo programming, offering the most extensive Spanish-language streaming experience for the Olympics in U.S. media history. In addition to the live events, Peacock will feature full-event replays and exclusive short-form content in Spanish curated for Hispanic audiences around the most relevant events, athletes, and countries competing in Paris.

Telemundo will be the Home of Fútbol Olímpico, the soccer destination to watch every match, every team, every goal from both Men’s and Women’s tournaments live en español starting two days before the Opening Ceremony on July 24 through August 11 across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

NBC Sports Digital will stream more than 5,000 hours of the Paris Olympics across its TV Everywhere platforms, via authentication, including NBCOlympics.com (desktop), NBC.com (desktop), the NBC Sports App, the NBC App and all other NBCU Apps (e.g., Telemundo, USA, and Bravo), which are available across mobile, tablet and connected TVs. The comprehensive offering features live competition across all 39 sports and all 329 medal events, plus simulstreaming of all linear coverage and the digital Gold Zone whip-around show.

NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app will once again feature full-event replays of all event streams, plus extensive video highlights.

IMAX: The NBC television network will extend its live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony to IMAX locations nationwide on Friday, July 26 — the first time ever the global event will be presented live in IMAX.

AMC: The NBC television network will extend its daily live daytime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics to AMC Theatres as a ticketed event throughout the United States from July 27-August 11.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be more accessible to viewers of all abilities than ever before, providing the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of the Olympic through enhanced closed captioning, expanded audio description, and improved digital content accessibility.

My New Favorite Olympian: NBCUniversal Local’s NBC-owned stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks present a new season of the award-winning multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian profiling Team USA’s most-inspiring athletes leading up to Paris 2024. The seven-part audio and video series, which began June 12, is led by 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer Natalie Coughlin and Zena Keita, an NBC Sports Bay Area reporter, host and analyst.

Comcast will offer the highest-possible picture quality on a 24/7 simulcast of USA Network in 4K UHD and an X1 Olympics experience unlike any other. Xfinity’s Olympics destination blends every minute of coverage airing across NBCUniversal’s cable and broadcast networks and streaming on Peacock into one simple experience.

As previously announced, NBCUniversal and Roku revealed the NBC Olympic Zone on Roku, a new destination on the Roku Home Screen Menu to help users easily access and explore Peacock’s comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.