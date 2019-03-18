LYNX Technik Launches greenMachine® Static HDR | SDR Converter at NAB 2019

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, is launching a static HDR Converter for its greenMachine multi-purpose processing platform at NAB 2019, booth N2827.

To address the increasing consumer demand for exceptional quality content, many media professionals are implementing HDR solutions into their workflows, utilizing image sensors and cameras that inherently support wider density and color ranges. HDR (High Dynamic Range) provides viewers with enhanced contrast and increased brightness and more vibrant color, resulting in a far superior image when compared to current standard HD and 4K UHD signals.

At NAB, LYNX Technik introduces the greenMachine HDR static conversion solution to address this need for delivering enhanced viewing experiences to audiences as well as the ability to mix SDR and HDR production in a single real-time workflow. This new patented product is developed in cooperation with the Technology team led by Professor Mike Christmann at Hochschule RheinMain University of Applied Sciences in Wiesbaden, Germany.

The greenMachine HDR Converter is universal and adaptive in that it supports real-time static HDR conversion between SDR and HDR, HDR and SDR, as well as between different HDR standards. In simple terms, it accomplishes this with sophisticated algorithms and by automatically applying color and contrast corrections across the specified images and content to deliver greatly enhanced images,

Operating in either single channel (12G SDI 4K UHD) or 4-channel mode (3G SDI 1080p), the additional key functionality also includes video frame synchronization, full audio support as well as 4K/UHD up/down conversion. Cross-conversion is also possible in the 4K single channel mode of greenMachine HDR.

With the included CustomControl software driven by the greenGUI interface, users have a simplified control interface for all the color and contrast parameters in the HDR conversion process. All greenMachine Constellations (configurations) can also be remotely controlled and monitored via third party master control software. greenMachine HDR is compatible with greenMachine titan 4-channel hardware.

The real flexibility and beauty of greenMachine is that users can easily re-task the greenMachine by picking a configuration depending on their immediate application and requirements. So, if HDR conversion is required on one day, yet test signal generation is required on another day, users can simply reprogram their greenMachine using the control panel or green GUI software application. Plus, users can “try before they buy,” by installing all fully functional Constellations on their greenMachine to give them a test run. The watermarked output will be removed once a license is purchased.

LYNX Technik will be exhibiting at NAB 2019 on booth N2827.