New GatesAir ATSC 3.0 Exciter Targets Global Markets

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has introduced Maxiva XTK, an update to its Maxiva XTE software-defined TV exciter. XTK is a new cost-efficient model primarily developed for the global ATSC 3.0 broadcast community and represents an engineering breakthrough for ATSC 3.0 processing power, thanks to a modern FPGA-based platform that reduces the costs of achieving efficient ATSC 3.0 broadcasting through the exciter, the company said.

Now shipping, the 1RU exciter is a fully productized version of GatesAir’s ATSC 3.0 modulation software introduced at NAB Show 2025. The Maxiva XTK comes standard within GatesAir’s latest high-efficiency TV transmitter models, including the UATK-OP and UATK low-power UHF series announced earlier this year. In its now-productized form, the XTK also extends ATSC 3.0 capability to GatesAir’s VATK-OP and VATK low-power VHF transmitters. Its backwards-compatible design ensures operability within previous-gen Maxiva UHF/VHF transmitters and many Harris legacy DTV transmitters.

Same as the XTK, the exciter’s software-defined architecture optimizes signal performance and accelerates the transition between digital standards through firmware updates in the field, according to the company.

Beyond ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0 transitions, the Maxiva XTK’s support for the ISDB-Tb DTV standard makes it a highly valuable solution for Brazilian broadcasters now preparing for ATSC 3.0 transitions. The XTK also comes standard in GatesAir’s PMTX-1-UK outdoor transmission systems, now shipping globally and widely used in Brazil for its flexible installation options (including pole mounts) and weatherproof, low maintenance design.

“We see the XTK as the next step in GatesAir’s software-defined exciter innovation, building on the proven reliability and flexibility of our XTE platform,” said Steve Rossiter, TV Systems Applications Engineer at GatesAir. “Broadcasters now have a forward-looking solution that can be deployed across our latest Maxiva systems while remaining fully compatible with earlier-generation Maxiva transmitters and legacy systems. We designed the XTK to deliver the processing power, precision, and upgraded flexibility that today’s ATSC 3.0 networks demand.”