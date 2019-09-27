IHSE USA Products at 2019 NAB Show New York

IP CON R488 Remote Access Gateway

On display at 2019 NAB Show New York will be IHSE's R488 Secure IP Remote Access (SIRA) Gateway for KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse), which reduces the time and cost associated with managing multisite computer sources by combining networked workstations and local computers under a single display management system. For industry applications such as video production or broadcasting, workflow is tremendously improved when operators can share multiple computer sources, no matter if they are centralized or located across the globe.

The R488 is designed for use with IHSE Draco tera KVM switches and is seamlessly compatible with the Draco vario extender series and Draco vario chassis. The R488 module connects the KVM matrix to private or public TCP/IP networks, bringing more flexibility to a Draco tera matrix without sacrificing the philosophy of securely isolating the core matrix and signal management from TCP/IP. This allows very high-performance remote access to matrix-connected target devices via an HTML browser or soft client. Encrypted signal transmission via IP ensures protection of intellectual property while still offering the most flexible access to matrices connected from remote locations via private or public networks.

The Draco ultra DP 240 is the industry's first high-frequency extender for gaming applications, supporting refresh rates up to 240Hz at full 1080p resolutions. The extender solution allows users to operate CPUs from devices at a remotely located workstation — supporting DisplayPort video devices, keyboards, and pointing devices — over a single duplex fiber cable. With built-in USB supporting gaming keyboards, these devices allow the ultra-fast response times demanded by professional gamers.

Alongside the state-of-the-art Draco ultra gaming extender technology for 1080/240, it also supports 4K resolutions up to 120Hz; the Draco ultra DP 240 raises the bar for performance and delivers the higher refresh rates demanded by esports and gaming professionals. For competition gaming stations where computers need to be located at distances that exceed the reach of copper cables, these KVM display management extenders ensure the delivery of sharper visuals to gamers and esports players during fast-action gameplay. Additionally, moving the mouse will feel smoother compared to a more typical 60Hz display.

IHSE will showcase its new Draco vario Remote IP-CPU extender module, an expansion of the company's successful Draco vario series. This first-of-its-kind virtual KVM solution enables the integration of virtual servers into existing Draco tera KVM physical switch systems, creating a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

The IP-CPU extender module is particularly suited to control rooms with virtualized process automation, network operations centers that require real-time access to real and virtual target devices, and TV and film industry environments that rely increasingly on virtualized desktops. Users can access virtual machines directly from their own KVM-connected workstations via remote desktop protocol (RDP) or perform simple PC maintenance remotely. The extensive functionality of the Draco KVM system offers options such as real-time switching; sharing; private mode; and flexible, unrestricted access to all connected computers and virtual machines. For example, companies that have different departmental or branch-office applications written for different operating systems can consolidate them under one virtual server and access them all directly from the physical KVM console.

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

