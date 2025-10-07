NAB Show New York: Calrec to Showcase True Control 2.0 and Full IP Ecosystem of Solutions

At NAB Show New York 2025, Calrec has announced that it will showcase how its interconnected suite of broadcast audio products is reshaping the future of live production.

Calrec said that visitors to its booth during the show, which takes place Oct. 21-23, at the Javits Center in New York City. will experience a live ecosystem featuring the 36-fader Argo M (with integrated DSP), 36-fader Argo S, the versatile Type R mixing system and the powerful ImPulse processing core, all seamlessly controlled via Calrec’s True Control 2.0, the company reported.

Demos in its booth will show how True Control 2.0 is transforming broadcast workflows, driving the shift to fully remote and distributed production. With the power to control any Calrec system from any location, it unlocks access to more cores, more faders, more surfaces, and more flexibility so broadcasters can adapt instantly to changing production demands, the company said.

Unlike basic mirroring or parallel control, True Control 2.0 delivers complete functionality from EQ and dynamics to routing, direct outputs and delay. This enables broadcasters to scale production ecosystems on demand, orchestrating any combination of distributed production workflows and a deep level of remote control. A single controller can manage up to five other consoles or processing cores simultaneously, dramatically increasing flexibility and expanding functionality without the need for additional hardware, the company said.

Available across Argo Q, Argo S, Argo M, Type R, the ImPulse and ImPulse1 cores, and the cloud-based ImPulseV audio mixing solution, True Control 2.0 creates an interconnected ecosystem where any enabled device can control another. With Apollo+ and Artemis+ also joining the platform, broadcasters can achieve new levels of adaptability, efficiency, and creative freedom, the company explained.

At NAB Show New York, Calrec also said that it will showcase the compact 36-fader Argo M, which is also available in a 24 and new 48-fader footprint. Designed to maximize desk space, without sacrificing power, Argo M combines full-sized fader strips with wild controls to handle even the most demanding productions in tight environments. This high-performance plug-and-play control surface offers a full range of ST 2110 and cloud connectivity, allowing broadcasters to focus on creating great content at scale. With up to 356 channels of internal DSP, Argo M features built-in analogue and digital audio I/O and GPIO, 3 x modular I/O expansion slots, and MADI via SFP, the company said.

The ability to connect to an ST 2110 networked environment and to an existing Calrec ImPulse core alongside other Argo surfaces means it can quickly create multi-console IP environments, while connectivity to ImPulse, ImPulse1 and ImPulseV means additional external DSP paths can be easily added as production demands change, Calrec reported.

With seamless ST 2110 integration, touchscreens that can switch between metering and intuitive UI control, and support for immersive formats up to 7.1.4, Argo M addresses the industry’s need for super-compact and portable IP mixing solutions designed to meet the full spectrum of live broadcast production demands, it said.

Calrec is also bringing its award-winning 36-fader Argo S console to NAB Show New York, now powered by a major software update. Designed for the most demanding live broadcast environments, Argo S pairs with an ImPulse DSP core to deliver a modular, IP-native audio console available in two height variants. With enough customizable hands-on real estate to deliver control over every parameter of the audio mix, Argo S gives broadcasters everything they need to adapt without compromising resilience or precision.

The new v1.4 Argo software unlocks even more flexibility. An enhanced routing strip functionality allows users to see every fader’s routing simultaneously on the touchscreen. It also enables users to switch rows of physical controls to other strip modes such as EQ, Dyn or Pan, and enables Argo Q to support two sets of custom wild panels per section. A new Tiles feature allows users to customize their up-stand meter layouts to add thumbnails, and Argo now supports a streamlined new workflow for Mix Minus that allows users to select any bus to send to a channel’s mix minus output rather than just the auto-minus. It also adds the ability to select a different output when fader closed to when it’s open and allows users to “interrogate” the console to access routing information of buses being used for a path’s main output.

The update also supports DAW control of MIDI on the Argo platform and makes improvements to NMOS Control, status updates and monitoring, and interfacing with Calrec Connect.

In addition, Calrec will showcase its Type R modular, expandable IP mixing system, controlled by True Control 2.0. It too is designed to encourage customers to take advantage of distributed production and flexible workflows. Type R’s fully 5.1 capable IP core enables broadcasters to benefit from virtual working practices and automated broadcast workflows on a cost-effective SMPTE 2110-compliant IP backbone.

Calrec said that Type R now provides the following key features: off air record, enhanced GPIO talkback, monitor selector follow, mix minus bus user labels and a large DSP pack with 32 aux buses.

Visit Calrec at NAB Show New York on Booth: #544