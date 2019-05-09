Harmonic Demonstrates the Simplicity of SaaS for OTT and Broadcast Service Monetization at KOBA 2019

Consumer demand for high-quality video on every screen is skyrocketing. Broadcasters and video service providers need to launch channels faster, lower costs and improve video quality on connected devices. At KOBA 2019, Harmonic will showcase its unified video delivery solutions for all deployment scenarios, including SaaS, cloud and hybrid environments. Harmonic's software-based media processing and streaming solutions allow broadcasters and service providers to distribute broadcast and multiscreen video faster, simpler, and with better video quality, up to UHD HDR.

"The APAC video streaming market is seeing staggering growth, with OTT revenues predicted to reach $48 billion in 2024, up from $21 billion just last year," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC at Harmonic. "As service providers look at new avenues for monetization, workflow efficiency and agility are critical. At KOBA 2019, we'll show how our Video SaaS solutions are disrupting the video market, providing unprecedented scalability and flexibility, and enabling service providers to meet the demand for superior-quality OTT experiences."

Speed Up Time to Market for OTT Channels Using Video SaaS

Hosted in the public cloud, Harmonic's VOS®360 SaaS unifies the entire media processing chain, allowing operators to launch video streaming services faster, be more agile and simplify their operations. By supporting a wide range of business models, VOS360 SaaS enables operators to create and deliver revenue-generating broadcast-quality OTT streaming services.

Unify OTT and Broadcast Channel Origination, Delivery and DRaaS with Video SaaS

At KOBA 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate how its VOS360 SaaS solution simultaneously supports unique workflows for OTT and next-gen TV delivery. The company will highlight innovative solutions for unified OTT and broadcast delivery, including HD/UHD channel origination, statmux and disaster recovery scenarios, as well as a CDN-enabled primary distribution solution supported by VOS360 SaaS.

Harmonic will also showcase disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), which is a unique application for VOS360 SaaS that supports any use case — playout, OTT or broadcast-related (e.g., IPTV, cable, DTH, DTT). Combining the benefits of a resilient, elastic and secure SaaS offering with a usage-based pricing model, Harmonic's DRaaS solution is ideal for a variety of applications, including live sports streaming.

Deliver Pristine UHD Services with End-to-End Solution

Delivering UHD video has never been simpler thanks to Harmonic's end-to-end UHD workflow solution, which supports a wide range of applications, including channel origination, live streaming and on-demand. Harmonic's UHD solution delivers pristine video quality at low bitrates and can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud as part of Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

