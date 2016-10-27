Video Devices Adds New Video Assist Features to the PIX-E Series

REEDSBURG, WI, OCTOBER 27, 2016 — Video Devices, a brand of video products developed by Sound Devices, LLC, announces the addition of a new set of features to its PIX-E Series of 4K-compatible recording monitors with the release of Firmware Version 3.50. With this firmware update the PIX-E Series offers key playback functionality, including the ability to add, delete, and locate to cue markers, create a custom playlist, loop playback of individual recordings, regions or playlists, and more.

These features, which are now available as a free download for PIX-E owners, work with or without the optional PIX-LR audio interface accessory.

“We’ve talked to PIX-E users across the map who loved the video assist tools of the PIX 240i product, so we had a great roadmap for bringing this functionality to the 4K PIX-E Series,” said Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “The PIX 240i was the first portable video recorder to offer a practical on-set alternative to computer-based systems for video assist. Now these popular tools are in our PIX-E line.”

Reviewing regions within a recorded file becomes easy and efficient with the use of the new cue markers feature. Users can add cue markers both while recording and during playback. When combined with existing features such as pause and jog, users can now also set frame-accurate cue markers and later navigate to them with a quick press of the Fast Forward or Rewind buttons.

Another new playback tool is looping, which lets a user loop sections of a recording, the entire recording, or even an entire playlist of recorded files. You can loop forward, in reverse, in slow motion, or at high speed.

“Time is of the essence for a video production team. This new feature-set provides users with quick and easy access to recorded takes – streamlining the scene review and selection process,” Isaacs said.

A unique PIX-E7 only feature is an SDI In button that toggles monitoring and recording between separate video signals fed to the monitor’s two SDI inputs. This is ideal for switching back and forth between dual camera shots. “This feature is perfect for video assist and digital imaging technicians (DITs), so they can quickly compare framing and color balance on both cameras. The director can then view both shots from one device, which is extremely handy on set,” said Isaacs.

The full list of v3.50 features and the free download is now available at:

http://www.videodevices.com/support/downloads/pix-e-firmware

The PIX-E Series of 4K recording monitors includes two five-inch models, PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H, as well as the seven-inch PIX-E7. The PIX-E5H features HDMI I/O, while both the PIX-E5 and PIX-E7 monitors have SDI and HDMI I/O. The monitors are equipped with a full suite of precision monitoring tools, plus the ability to simultaneously record Apple® ProRes files to the mSATA-based SpeedDrive™ and H.264 files to an SD card. With the same quality standards that have made Sound Devices a world-renowned company, its Video Devices brand of PIX-E recording monitors are built in die-cast metal housings with scratch-resistant Gorilla® Glass 2.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, as well as mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison and Chicago. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.