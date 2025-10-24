Vimeo Releases New AI-Powered Creator Tools

NEW YORK—Vimeo said it rolled out new AI-powered features and creative tools that it said will make professional video production faster, smarter and more rewarding.

The new features, unveiled Oct. 23 at the company’s second annual REFRAME user conference here, also give creators and teams new ways to collaborate, search and monetize their work while maintaining full control of their content.

During the user conference, Vimeo also presented a slate of customer and creator discussions.

"Vimeo REFRAME is where the future of video creation comes to life," Vimeo CEO Philip Moyer said. “From helping creators cross genres with groundbreaking films like ’Red Clay‘ to unveiling future agentic video features that will transform how the next generation of video professionals will work, REFRAME is where creators, enterprises, and innovators come to share their creative process and push the boundaries of video.”

The new features, which will help make content discoverable at scale, streamline creative workflows, and prepare creators for the next generation of immersive formats include:

Next-Generation AI Intelligence: Vimeo’s AI breakthrough transforms passive video libraries into interactive knowledge bases, making every frame searchable and actionable. Moving beyond traditional video hosting, Vimeo plans to enable agentic video—where LLMs and AI agents can directly access, understand, and act upon video content across any platform or workflow:

Ask Your Library: Now in beta, this feature extends beyond single videos to search entire libraries using natural language. It understands both keywords and semantic context to deliver precise answers from your complete video collection.

Vimeo MCP (Model Context Protocol): Now in beta, connect video libraries directly to LLMs and AI agents for custom workflows beyond the Vimeo platform.

Answer Engine Optimization: Auto-generate rich metadata, titles, and chapters to enhance discoverability across search platforms and answer engines.

Reimagined Creator Tools: Purpose-built for how video professionals actually work, these tools eliminate friction from creation to distribution:

All-new Vimeo Review: Currently in a closed beta with a wide release planned for November, the new Vimeo Review gives creators everything they need to manage video feedback with clients and teams—right inside Vimeo. With time-stamped commenting, customizable review pages, and native Adobe Premiere Pro integration, it’s a complete review solution built into the platform where creators already host, manage, and share.

Enhanced Vimeo Streaming: New customization templates and advanced analytics powered by NPAW give creators enterprise-grade insights plus new monetization options through ads and sponsorships. NPAW is trusted by platforms like Hulu and Pluto TV.

Immersive Format Support: Users can now host VR180 content, with Apple Immersive Video and Apple Projected Media Profile support coming in Q4, enabling creators to capture in Blackmagic cameras, edit in Final Cut Pro, and distribute directly via Vimeo.

