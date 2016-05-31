Osprey Video Announces H.264 Hardware Decoder and Two New SDI-to-HDMI Converters

DALLAS -- May 31, 2016 -- In a continual expansion of its product line, Osprey Video today announced three new devices to complement its flagship video-capture cards: the Talon G1 H.264 hardware decoder and two SDI-to-HDMI converters.

"Thousands of our capture cards are deployed around the world in vital video operations, with more deployments added almost daily. As video formats, technology, and delivery schemes rapidly evolve, we're making sure Osprey Video grows and evolves with them," said Roger Bieri, CEO of Osprey Video. "Our customers want to take advantage of efficiencies wherever possible. We're responding with tools that build on our popular technology and together create a live-streaming operation from beginning to end."

Fresh off of a win at the 2016 NAB Show for its counterpart, the Talon G1 encoder, Osprey is introducing the Talon G1 H.264 hardware decoder, optimized to work in tandem with the Talon G1 encoder but also capable of working with any encoder. The compact, silent Talon G1 decoder can take in a combination of up to four streams at a time -- RTP or UDP streams from network servers and/or .TS files from an external drive. From there the unit decodes the streams and displays them via HDMI output at resolutions up to 1080p60. Users can arrange the inputs and outputs in multiple configurations, making the Talon G1 ideal for multistream monitoring, point-to-point source monitoring, and digital signage applications. At a price of just $1,390, the Talon G1 decoder is a powerful and cost-effective component in an end-to-end streaming workflow.

The SHCA-1 nonscaling 3G SDI-to-HDMI converter with automatic input detection will accept any single-link SDI input up to 3G and pass it to an HDMI 1.4 output while preserving four channels of embedded audio. It can also de-embed one stereo pair of unbalanced or S/PDIF audio. Like all devices in the Osprey BLACK line of converters and peripherals, power comes via a locking USB connector. The SHCA-3 converter offers all the benefits of the SHCA-1, plus two reclocking SDI outputs.

The Talon G1 H.2.64 decoder and SHCA-1 and SHCA-3 SDI-to-HDMI converters are available now.

