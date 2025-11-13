‘TCL Team Boxing League’ Turns To TNDV, GameTime Productions For Season 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Mobile and REMI production company TNDV has joined forces with sister company GameTime Productions to provide technical crewing and fly pack production services for the third TV season of “TCL Team Boxing League,” carried on Merit TV.

TNDV and GameTime resources were deployed to various venues across the country for ringside content acquisition and live program delivery to TCL’s REMI broadcast facility located at The Plex production facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

TNDV and GameTime, both Nashville-based divisions of Live Media Group, developed an on-site production strategy with minimal infrastructure and local technicians across all venues. TNDV shipped two fly packs with cameras, switching, routing, audio and support gear between venues on a rotational basis, giving TCL a professional, budget-friendly solution that removed road transport costs and required a minimal number of TNDV technicians.

GameTime Productions organized local technical crews in each city to execute TCL’s vision, typically operating four TNDV-supplied HD camera systems, including a jib, and TNDV’s flypack gear. Local venues provided the network infrastructure to relay video and audio signals to TCL’s REMI broadcast facility over the public internet.

The efficiency-driven crewing and technology strategy assured a smooth and consistent operation throughout the season, with few adjustments required.

“We occasionally changed the camera complement or would base the size of our jib on venue layout or available space,” said Rob Devlin, president of TNDV. “The careful planning and consideration in collaboration with our GameTime partners set the stage for a well-executed endeavor with manageable customer costs.”

GameTime’s expertise in sourcing local production talent untimely ensured success, especially considering the rural nature of select Season 3 venues.

“GameTime brings the benefit of elasticity, so we can easily scale up or adjust when working from a standard spec,” said Jenny Evans, GameTime Productions director of operations. “For ‘TCL Team Boxing League’ it was more about the nuances, like accounting for crew rest time during the longer double-match days.”