Wohler Bows 3 New Features for iVAM2-MPEG SRT Monitor

Wohler has said it has added three Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) connections to its new iVAM2-MPEG monitor.

The enhancements to the monitor include CALLER and LISTENER modes, monitoring of encrypted SRT streams, and the ability to select STREAM-ID for multistream endpoints. The advanced MPEG stream analyzer is now also directly available via the front panel in addition to the web interface, Wohler said.

With the update, the iVAM2-MPEG now supports both CALLER and LISTENER modes, enabling operators to initiate or accept SRT connections according to workflow. The unit can also monitor encrypted SRT streams, giving customers confidence when observing secured contribution and distribution feeds, the company said.

For workflows that carry multiple SRT streams over a single IP/port, operators can now select and monitor the desired stream using its STREAM-ID, reducing setup friction and simplifying multi-program confidence monitoring. The integrated MPEG stream analyzer is now available on the front panel, it said.

The iVAM2-MPEG has long supported viewing and selecting packet identifiers (PID) tables on the web interface. Providing this capability on the front panel gives operators a structured, at-a-glance view of parsed MPEG tables and programs and allows the direct selection of specific audio, video or subtitle packet identifiers (PIDs) for decoding on the fly, without having to pivot to the web UI, it said.

“These enhancements and improvements reflect our focus on delivering best-in-class solutions for real-world broadcast and production needs,” Amol Natekar, vice president of engineering, said. “Dual-mode SRT, encrypted stream monitoring and STREAM-ID selection combined with a front-panel MPEG analyzer help operators connect faster, monitor securely and make the right selection immediately—without extra configuration overhead. We remain committed to continuously improving usability and capability across Wohler solutions.”

All features are available as a free software download.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available on the company’s website.