Link Electronics Unveils Gemini Dual Closed Caption Encoder

BRANSON, Mo.—Link Electronics has unveiled the Gemini Dual Caption Encoder, a next-generation captioning solution for broadcasters and institutions.

By enabling two caption encoders to connect through a single Ethernet port, the Gemini reduces rack space, streamlines network connections and offers a cost-effective means to manage multiple streams.

The Gemini is a 3G/HD/SD-SDI closed caption encoder equipped with six versatile communication ports (two each of Ethernet, RS232 and USB) and the ability to deliver captions over IP. It accepts two simultaneous 3G/HD/SD-SDI data streams, providing each input with two caption-encoded outputs of the same format, one of which can be decoded, the company said.

With reclocked SDI outputs that surpass the performance of many distribution amplifiers, the Gemini ensures signal quality that exceeds industry standards while preserving ANC data, including audio, it said.

The Gemini was engineered to serve a wide variety of environments, including broadcast studios, educational institutions, houses of worship, postproduction facilities and government organizations.

It allows two captioners to send data independently to separate SDI streams or a single captioner to feed both, ensuring maximum workflow efficiency. The system also allows the audio from the primary SDI stream to function as a USB microphone, creating opportunities for seamless integration with platforms like Zoom or speech-recognition software, Link said.

With eight GPI controls, four per stream, the Gemini makes it simple to stay compliant with Federal Communications Commission mandates and respond quickly to dynamic broadcast needs. Operators can switch between encode modes, bypass encoding remotely, manage decode services and use the Weather Lift function to ensure captions never block key on-screen content. Built-in caption data recovery and decoded output features provide reliable quality monitoring, and a GUI connection allows users to remotely access and control the unit, it said.

Supporting both line 21/22 CTA-608 waveform and SMPTE 334 Caption Data Packet (CDP), the Gemini handles SD and HD encoding. Its XDS packet capability includes Parental Guidance (V-chip) and Transmission Station Identification (TSID), making it a comprehensive and future-proof tool for captioning professionals.

More information is available on the company’s website.