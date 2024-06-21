Best of Show Guide for 2024 NAB Show Now Available

Future has released the Best of Show Awards Guide for the 2024 NAB Show. This guide takes you on a tour of new products introduced for TV, film, video, streaming, radio, audio and pro AV professionals.

The Best of Show Awards are for products introduced at the 2024 NAB Show in April. This digital guide features all the nominees and winners and offers an excellent sample of new technology on the market today.

A number of Future publications participated in the awards program:, including TV Tech, TVBEurope, Broadcasting+Cable, Next TV, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor and Mix.

The e-book can be accessed here.