Balance of Nature Signs On as Presenting Sponsor To Sinclair’s Amazing America 250

HUNT VALLEY, Md., and ST. GEORGE, Utah—Whole fruit, vegetable and fiber supplements provider Balance of Nature has joined Sinclair as a presenting sponsor of the media organization’s Amazing America 250: From Neighborhood to Nation,” its multiplatform media initiative honoring communities in celebration of the nation’s semiquincentennial.

Amazing America 250 will be featured across Sinclair’s local broadcast stations, digital platforms, multicast networks and AMP Media properties. The effort delivers uplifting stories that reflect the strength, resilience and innovation of communities nationwide.

Amazing America 250 will run through July with original programming, local storytelling, national specials and community-driven content designed to unite viewers around the stories that define the American experience.

Balance of Nature will be integrated across Sinclair’s multi-platform ecosystem, including local and national news features, community storytelling segments and conversations with Balance of Nature CEO Lex Howard and founder Dr. Douglas Howard.

“Amazing America 250 is a powerful platform for bringing brands, communities and storytelling together around a historic milestone for our country,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of Local Media at Sinclair.

“Balance of Nature is a well-suited partner for this initiative with a mission that complements our commitment to enriching local lives and celebrating the people and values that unite communities across the country. Together, we’re proud to showcase stories that reflect both national pride and everyday well-being.”

Balance of Nature invests in people values and principles strengthening local communities through its Rooted in America initiative.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a moment to reflect on what makes this country strong, the people, the communities and the values that endure,” said Lex Howard, CEO of Balance of Nature. “Partnering with Sinclair on Amazing America 250 gives us a powerful way to honor those stories and reinforce what Balance of Nature stands for: healthy living, personal responsibility, and meaningful connection across America.”

More information on Amazing America 250 is available online .