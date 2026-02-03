NEP Group Takes On Winter Olympics, Super Bowl, 500 More Productions In February

NEP’s ND2 is supporting production of the main game broadcast at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif.

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group will be quite busy in February tackling one of the most ambitious months on the global sports production calendar.

Not only is the media services provider deploying one of its largest-ever combinations of broadcast technology and engineering personnel to support its customers’ productions of the 2026 Winter Olympics from Milan and Cortina, Italy, and the Super Bowl from Santa Clara, Calif., but it will also support other flagship productions this month. In all, NEP will support more than 160 live productions in the U.S., deploying more than 50 mobile broadcast units nationwide.

(Editor’s note: NBC Olympics coverage begins Feb. 4 with early round coverage of curling. Opening Ceremony coverage begins Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. NBC coverage of Super Bowl LX begins Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. ET with its pregame show. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Our full coverage of the Games can be found here.)

Winter Olympics and Super Bowl

NEP will support customers in northern Italy and Stamford, Conn., with a full range of media services, including outside broadcast (OB) trucks and production facilities, dynamic workflows powered by NEP’s software-driven solutions, flypacks, specialty capture solutions and a global team totaling more than 350 engineers and support staff.

At the same time, it will power production of Super Bowl LX, delivering one of the industry’s largest and most dynamic IP broadcast compounds, enabled by NEP’s Total Facility Control (TFC) broadcast orchestration platform.

Onsite, NEP will have 15 mobile units totaling 29 individual broadcast trailers. In addition to the traditional broadcast cameras capturing the action on the field, NEP’s Specialty Capture division will supply more than 60 specialty camera systems, including robotic, high-frame rate, specialized POV and RF cameras.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the Super Bowl, it will support 14 different customers producing live content spanning more than seven venues and locations across California from the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles.

Regularly Scheduled

While these productions are happening, NEP is continuing to deliver its regularly scheduled daily live coverage worldwide for many productions, ranging from regional sports broadcasts and studio shows to league coverage and live events. In February, the company’s project count will surpass 500 globally.

“The scale of what we are providing in the month of February—not only in the U.S., but globally—is remarkable,” said Mike Werteen, president of NEP Americas & global chief commercial officer for NEP. “I hesitate to say February will be an all-time record for NEP, because we’ve been around for 40 years and experienced other incredible periods of activity, but this month is as ambitious as I can remember.

“While February’s headline events will capture the most attention, our success is driven by the hundreds of shows we deliver week in and week out across our portfolio. From national onsite productions to REMI workflows and regional broadcasts, these shows form the backbone of our business. It’s where we prove ourselves every day—earning trust and building long-term partnerships with our customers.”

In February, NEP will also deliver the NBA All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend productions, the NFL Combine, the Daytona 500, AMA Supercross, the WWE, UFC, the PGA TOUR, the National Rugby League (NRL), the start of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season and a host of studio productions, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Daily Show.”

Each event demands large-scale technical deployments and precise coordination across multiple venues, facilities and time zones.

“The demand from the sports production community is there, and we’re able to meet it because of the breadth and depth of our services, our unmatched scale and investment in global resources that we can draw from, and our talented people who deliver these solutions,” said Martin Stewart, NEP Group CEO. “This year, NEP is celebrating 40 years of innovation, reliability and excellence, and our ability to support this level of activity speaks to the trust our customers place in NEP, which we’re incredibly grateful for.”